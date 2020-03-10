STA Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

STA Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.53. 12,952,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,393,083. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $97.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.83.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

