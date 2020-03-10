Starwood European Real Este Fin (LON:SWEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $96.00

Starwood European Real Este Fin Ltd (LON:SWEF) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 97.57 ($1.28), with a volume of 154590 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.57 ($1.28).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

