STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Lowered to C$1.25 at National Bank Financial

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.70 to C$1.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.

STEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of STEP Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.80 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital dropped their price target on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

STEP Energy Services stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.64. The company had a trading volume of 158,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,324. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.29. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.88.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

