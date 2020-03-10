STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) was downgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.80 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 181.25% from the stock’s current price.

STEP has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.70 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a report on Monday, November 11th.

STEP Energy Services stock traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 158,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. STEP Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$2.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.29.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

