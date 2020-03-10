Steppe Cement (LON:STCM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.00

Steppe Cement Ltd (LON:STCM) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 32679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.30).

The stock has a market cap of $50.37 million and a PE ratio of 4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 32.28 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 31.05.

Steppe Cement Company Profile (LON:STCM)

Steppe Cement Ltd., an investment holding company, produces and sells cement in Kazakhstan. The company also engages in the provision of consultancy services; and transmission and distribution of electricity. Steppe Cement Ltd. is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

