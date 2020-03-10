STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Trading Down 10.8%

Shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) fell 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $23.46, 4,494,982 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 3,216,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STM. ValuEngine upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.04.

The firm has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,280 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.2% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 57,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 33,002 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

