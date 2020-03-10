Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$2.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their target price on Storm Resources from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

TSE SRX traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$1.13. The stock had a trading volume of 33,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,384. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38. Storm Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.86 and a 1 year high of C$2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $153.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interest in lands covering an area of 121,000 net acres in 172 net sections located in Umbach, Nig, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2018, it had 182,370 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

