Summit Global Investments Has $3.22 Million Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 72.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $653,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 209.4% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total value of $243,861.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $15.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $367.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,704. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $107.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $442.47.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

