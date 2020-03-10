Summit Global Investments Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 85.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $593,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 272 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 422,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $565,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Alphabet by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,520.93.

Alphabet stock traded up $59.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,275.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,689,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,290. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,443.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,323.35. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $847.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.