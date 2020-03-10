Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.78% from the stock’s current price.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$47.07.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$27.74. 15,230,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,927,702. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$24.60 and a 52-week high of C$46.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.76.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total transaction of C$1,269,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 17,226 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.10, for a total value of C$673,541.77.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.