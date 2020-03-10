Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.65 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.50. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

SGY traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.41. 2,294,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,388. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of $145.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

