Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to Sector Perform

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.65 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$1.50. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SGY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Surge Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.75 to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian lowered their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

SGY traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.41. 2,294,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,388. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$0.38 and a twelve month high of C$1.65. The company has a market cap of $145.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.05.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

