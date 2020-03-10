Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.75. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE SGY traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.41. 2,294,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,388. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

