Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$0.60 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$1.75. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James set a C$1.50 price objective on Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian cut their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.65 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Surge Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of TSE SGY traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.41. 2,294,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,388. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.05.

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake in northwestern Alberta; and Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta.

