Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Shares Up 10.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares shot up 10.6% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.27, 143,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average session volume of 163,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Specifically, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.67 per share, with a total value of $510,300.00. Also, CEO Mark D. Klein acquired 5,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $33,815.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,092 shares in the company, valued at $924,961.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 345,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,157,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,209,000. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $625,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. 7.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

