swisspartners Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 117,755 Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 117,755 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,474,000. Western Digital accounts for 7.3% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,152 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,434,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,214,958. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.81. Western Digital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Western Digital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total value of $663,593.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,982,905.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WDC. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.08.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.