swisspartners Advisors Ltd Acquires Shares of 397,699 iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 397,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF comprises 11.5% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. swisspartners Advisors Ltd owned approximately 0.53% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,359,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4,748.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 995,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,282,000 after buying an additional 975,445 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 2,155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,029,000 after buying an additional 569,249 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5,699.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 482,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,185,000 after buying an additional 474,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,272,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,415,000 after buying an additional 429,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWG stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.54. 11,828,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,458,505. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 1 year low of $23.70 and a 1 year high of $29.98.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

