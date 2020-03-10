swisspartners Advisors Ltd Buys New Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,634,000. Walt Disney accounts for about 6.5% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,024,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688,812. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $188.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.86.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

