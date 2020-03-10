swisspartners Advisors Ltd Takes $5.61 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

swisspartners Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,316 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,607,000. Facebook accounts for about 5.5% of swisspartners Advisors Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 39,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $2,722,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $1,197,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $5,429,501,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $262,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

In other news, Director Peter Thiel sold 53,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.56, for a total value of $11,286,437.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,036 shares of company stock worth $17,397,294. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $8.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.19. 24,456,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,872,336. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

