Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) shares were down 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.69 and last traded at $25.02, approximately 10,877,264 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 7,177,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,340,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after acquiring an additional 87,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,133,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,848,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,609,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,002,000 after purchasing an additional 86,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,619,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,352,000 after purchasing an additional 951,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.