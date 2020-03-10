Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

SNDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.22. The company had a trading volume of 202,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,846. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $307.23 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $12.27.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,694.59% and a negative return on equity of 100.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Briggs Morrison purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $125,125.00. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDX. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,997 shares during the last quarter. 61.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

