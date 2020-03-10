SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in SYSCO by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SYSCO by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,509,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,240,000 after purchasing an additional 424,531 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in SYSCO by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,005,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after purchasing an additional 142,500 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 47,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,049,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,064,951.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,080 shares of company stock worth $11,361,954 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SYSCO from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded SYSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on SYSCO from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SYSCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, hitting $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,385,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,886,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.70. SYSCO Co. has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $85.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.23.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

