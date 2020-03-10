T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Trading Up 6.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) were up 6.6% on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $110.00. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. T-Mobile Us traded as high as $85.01 and last traded at $84.98, approximately 6,711,096 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 4,684,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.75.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upped their price objective on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile Us by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.20.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

