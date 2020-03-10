Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 117.39% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Laurentian dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tamarack Valley Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.06.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TVE stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.92. 970,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,385. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.69 and a 12-month high of C$3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Ronald Steve Hozjan sold 25,999 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.94, for a total value of C$50,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 404,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$785,042.34.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.