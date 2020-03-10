Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) Shares Purchased by STA Wealth Management LLC

STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH) by 1,058.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,066,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974,528 shares during the period. Target Hospitality accounts for approximately 0.8% of STA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. STA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Target Hospitality worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 570,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 197,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

In other Target Hospitality news, CFO Eric Kalamaras acquired 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $68,249.16. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

TH stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 466,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,670. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $12.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TH shares. Oppenheimer lowered Target Hospitality from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Target Hospitality from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty rental accommodations with catering and value-added hospitality services in the United States. The company was formerly known as Platinum Eagle Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Target Hospitality Corp. in March 2019. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NYSE:TH).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.