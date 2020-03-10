Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

TTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Tata Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSE:TTM traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.71. 2,523,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,761,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.81. Tata Motors has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $17.14.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tata Motors will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTM. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $13,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,130,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,194,000 after buying an additional 878,600 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors during the fourth quarter worth $9,365,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,024,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,173,000 after buying an additional 351,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 80.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 649,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after buying an additional 289,419 shares in the last quarter. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It operates through Automotive Operations and All Other Operations segments. The company offers cars, sports vehicles, trucks, buses, and defence vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also manufactures engines for industrial and marine applications; aggregates, such as axles and transmissions for commercial vehicles; and factory automation equipment.

