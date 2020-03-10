Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.60

Tekcapital PLC (LON:TEK) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.60 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.40 ($0.06), with a volume of 407193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.06).

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.89.

Tekcapital Company Profile (LON:TEK)

Tekcapital plc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of technology transfer services to universities and corporations in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company engages in the provision of recruitment activities; and provides reports and services to locate and transfer technologies to customers.

