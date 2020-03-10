Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Cut to C$8.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.59% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. AltaCorp Capital boosted their price target on Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.09.

TSE:TEV traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.27. 50,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,746. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$5.06 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.31.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

