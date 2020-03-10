Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Cut to C$8.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 39.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tervita currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.09.

Get Tervita alerts:

Tervita stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$6.27. 50,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Tervita has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$7.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.31. The company has a market cap of $840.71 million and a PE ratio of -28.24.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.