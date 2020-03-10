Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEV. AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tervita presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.09.

Get Tervita alerts:

TSE:TEV traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 50,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,746. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Tervita has a one year low of C$5.06 and a one year high of C$7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tervita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tervita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.