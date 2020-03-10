Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.90.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXRH shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 21,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $43,162,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $34,501,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 244.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 688,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,144,000 after acquiring an additional 488,205 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 581,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,752,000 after acquiring an additional 432,637 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,553,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,074,000 after acquiring an additional 308,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock traded up $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $49.59. 2,031,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,390. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $56.17. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.