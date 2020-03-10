The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Stock Price Down 12.3%

The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) shares fell 12.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.32 and last traded at $9.32, 611,098 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 176% from the average session volume of 221,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Zweig Total Return Fund during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

