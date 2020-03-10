THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) Trading Up 5.9% Following Dividend Announcement

THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) was up 5.9% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $4.99 and last traded at $4.66, approximately 300,871 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 127,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TCRD shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of THL Credit from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THL Credit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of THL Credit in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.93.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.99 million. THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 46.84%. Analysts forecast that THL Credit, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of THL Credit by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in THL Credit by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 461,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in THL Credit by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,018,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 77,256 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its position in THL Credit by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 657,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 97,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in THL Credit by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 37,957 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

