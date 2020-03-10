Thomas E. Jorden Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) Stock

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.28 per share, with a total value of $162,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

XEC stock traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.72. 6,813,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,677. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 1.57. Cimarex Energy Co has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $72.91.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.97% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $420,135,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,004,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after buying an additional 407,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,065,000 after buying an additional 65,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.