Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.02

Thruvision Group PLC (LON:THRU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 19.02 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 94225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.84. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71.

Thruvision Group Company Profile (LON:THRU)

Thruvision Group plc provides people-screening technology that detects weapons, explosives, and contraband worldwide. The company offers people-screening cameras that see any type of item, including metal, plastic, ceramic, gel, liquid, powder, and paper hidden under peoples' clothing under the TS4-C, TS4-SC, and TAC names.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Thruvision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thruvision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.