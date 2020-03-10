Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Downgraded to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$4.75 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$8.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TOT traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$3.67. The stock had a trading volume of 78,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.94. Total Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 68,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$426,152.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$426,152.97. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 151,315 shares of company stock valued at $880,980.

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

