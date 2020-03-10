Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Lowered to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 72.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOU. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$29.25 to C$25.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.42.

Shares of TSE TOU traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.88. 4,792,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585,083. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$8.22 and a 52 week high of C$22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.14.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,594,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$159,495,519.28. Insiders acquired 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $262,941 over the last three months.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

