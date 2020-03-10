TR European Growth Trust (LON:TRG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $743.00

TR European Growth Trust PLC (LON:TRG) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 743 ($9.77) and last traded at GBX 763.09 ($10.04), with a volume of 39167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 763.09 ($10.04).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 935.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 902.42. The firm has a market cap of $382.37 million and a P/E ratio of -9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. TR European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth by investing predominantly in smaller and medium sized companies in Europe. The Company maintains a diversified portfolio. The Company invests 7% of its total assets.

