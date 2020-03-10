Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) was downgraded by research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$1.25 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.60. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TCW. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$1.30 target price on Trican Well Service and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.50 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Trican Well Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.13.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,275,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.00. The stock has a market cap of $217.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$0.51 and a 1-year high of C$1.73.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.