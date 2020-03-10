Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) CEO Jean Savage Acquires 4,000 Shares

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) CEO Jean Savage bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.45 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,700.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $17.32. 2,141,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,450. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.75. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12-month low of $15.81 and a 12-month high of $24.64.
Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $850.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.60 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts predict that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Trinity Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.57.
About Trinity Industries
Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.
