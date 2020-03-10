Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) Receives $15.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Corp (NYSE:TPVG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.54.

TPVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities began coverage on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:TPVG traded down $1.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. 596,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,270. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $394.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.03. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $17.17.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $21.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 43.28% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s payout ratio is 93.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPVG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 85.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $183,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $664,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 93.5% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

About Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

