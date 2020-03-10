TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Hits $0.0148 on Top Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $97,611.00 and approximately $388.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008085 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00024397 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001900 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001704 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010165 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $256.79 or 0.02815007 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000591 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

