TT International Has $101.67 Million Stock Holdings in 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN)

TT International grew its holdings in shares of 360 Finance Inc (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 116.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,406,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,588,260 shares during the quarter. 360 Finance accounts for approximately 7.0% of TT International’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TT International owned approximately 7.23% of 360 Finance worth $101,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the third quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 360 Finance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QFIN traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. The stock had a trading volume of 740,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,881. 360 Finance Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.53.

QFIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of 360 Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of 360 Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

360 Finance, Inc operates a digital consumer finance platform in China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to prime and underserved borrowers. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

