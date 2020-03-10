TT International Increases Stake in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

TT International raised its holdings in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,468,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768,367 shares during the quarter. Vale comprises 7.6% of TT International’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TT International owned approximately 0.17% of Vale worth $111,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 62.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 13.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 478,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. 71,440,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,704,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Vale SA has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vale currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.15.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

