TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Trading Down 11%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s stock price traded down 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.40, 1,631,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,198,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.
In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,260 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.
TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.
