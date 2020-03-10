TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Trading Down 11%

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)’s stock price traded down 11% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.01 and last traded at $11.40, 1,631,483 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 36% from the average session volume of 1,198,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.81.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony J. Princiotta sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $338,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,664 shares in the company, valued at $372,918.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,260 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 155.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTMI)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

