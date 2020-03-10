UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) Receives $69.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

UMBF stock traded down $10.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,764. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $47.45 and a 12 month high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after buying an additional 205,895 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,005,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,044,000 after buying an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 14.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 849,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,848,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,562,000 after buying an additional 20,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,115,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

