United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

UCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $27,545,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth about $589,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,615,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,902,000 after acquiring an additional 197,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,666,000 after acquiring an additional 32,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:UCBI traded down $4.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,790. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

