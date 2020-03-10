United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.09.

Several brokerages recently commented on UTHR. ValuEngine raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen raised United Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $119.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $312,194,000 after buying an additional 332,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,943,000 after buying an additional 201,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,894,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,896,000 after buying an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 671,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after buying an additional 133,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 39.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 640,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,059,000 after buying an additional 180,803 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $9.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.49. 793,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,019. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 0.79. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $123.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.