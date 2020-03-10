Univar (NYSE:UNVR) Trading Up 7.5% After Insider Buying Activity

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)’s share price was up 7.5% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $13.91 and last traded at $13.62, approximately 3,303,671 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,830,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.67.

Specifically, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.09 per share, for a total transaction of $241,350.00. Also, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.67 per share, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on UNVR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Univar had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 1.08%. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Univar by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 76,161 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Univar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 122,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Univar by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,969,000 after buying an additional 134,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar in the 3rd quarter worth about $762,000.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

