UniVision Engineering (LON:UVEL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.00

Shares of UniVision Engineering Limited (LON:UVEL) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01), with a volume of 50336 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 million and a P/E ratio of 5.50.

About UniVision Engineering (LON:UVEL)

UniVision Engineering Limited, an investment holding company, designs, supplies, consults, installs, and maintains closed circuit televisions in the People's Republic of China. It provides video matrix switchers/controllers, on-site receivers/driver color cameras, quad units and multiplexers, video distribution amplifiers, sequential video switcher, indoor camera enclosures, fiber optic transmitter/receivers, digital video recording systems, digital network surveillance systems, and digital security monitoring and control system software.

