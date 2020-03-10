Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Trading Up 9.2% After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) were up 9.2% on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.75, approximately 5,155,709 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 166% from the average daily volume of 1,936,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.01.

Specifically, Director Gregory C. Gretsch purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $1,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Layton purchased 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and have sold 141,734 shares worth $1,345,623. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Upwork alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPWK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $909.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Upwork Inc will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Upwork by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Upwork by 2,420.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.