Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Trading Down 10.8%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) shares dropped 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.44, approximately 502,140 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 416,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URG. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 393.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 89,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 71,519 shares during the period. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 55.7% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 243,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ur-Energy by 893.0% in the fourth quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 494,610 shares during the period.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.